Stone’s Corner Pharmacy teams up with Lafayette House

JOPLIN, Mo. — Stones Corner Pharmacy is partnering with Lafayette House to fill their Christmas store. Children living at Layfette House are given the opportunity to get gifts for their moms or dads for the holidays.

Stones Corner Pharmacy is accepting donations for the Lafayette House Christmas store. Socks, journals, bath sets, jewelry, candles, photos frames will be accepted.

Louise Secker, Layfette House Director of Development, said, “Kids don’t have the ability while they’re here necessarily do online shopping so you know letting them pick something out a gift they can give their parents is special and it also give us the opportunity to put a little normalcy to their routine of the holidays.”

Stones Corner Pharmacy will be accepting donations until December 15th.