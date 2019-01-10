Stolen property and drugs discovered during search warrant Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Carl Lewis Jr. [ + - ] Ashley Edens [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jeremy Manders [ + - ]

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed a search warrant at 7903 Southeast Highway 166, just east of Baxter Springs early Wednesday afternoon.

Detective’s obtained the warrant as part of an investigation by the Galena Police Department, who had received information there was a stolen property at that residence.

While conducting the search, a significant amount of methamphetamine was seized, along with marijuana, paraphernalia and firearms.

In addition, a 1985 GMC Dump truck, which had been recently reported stolen out of Galena, and a trailer, reported stolen out of Newton County, Missouri, were recovered.

Three suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Cherokee County Jail.

Jeremy Manders, 44, of McCune and Carl Michael Lewis, 27, of Quapaw, were arrested on allegations of Possessing Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Their bonds were set at $18,000.00. Manders posted bond early Thursday morning while Lewis remains in the Cherokee County Jail.

Ashley Edens, 26, who resides at the home where the search was conducted, remains in custody and is being held without bond. She is facing allegations of Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal in Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Use of a Firearm, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

In addition, Edens had an active warrant for her arrest out of Cherokee County for Aggravated Violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act, a warrant out of Jasper County for Failing to Appear on Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and another Failure to Appear warrant out of Newton County.

(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Press Release)

