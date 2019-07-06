Stockton Lake celebrates 50th anniversary

STOCKTON, Mo. – It’s 18,250 beautiful days at the lake. A few of those may have had a bit of rain or snow, but that doesn’t change the big anniversary they are celebrating Friday at Stockton Lake.

More than 100 people gathered at Stockton Dam as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recognized the big anniversary. A sky diver kicked off the event, landing on dry land on the north side of the dam, which holds back 25,000 acres of water.

“We have ten park areas that provide camping, swimming beaches, picnics, that kind of thing. But right now we’re very heavily impacted by the high water. Many of our facilities are underwater.” Rod Hendricks, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Stockton Dam first started impounding water in 1969. Under normal water conditions, there’s 300 miles of shoreline. With lake levels up 16 feet, that might be even more right now.

