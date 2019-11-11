Stillwater Police Department investigates homicide

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stillwater Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.

Stillwater PD responded around 4 a.m. to a reported assault with a deadly weapon call in the 4100 block of W. Westbrook.

Responding officers learned that a juvenile male had shot an adult male inside the residence.

The victim was transported to Stillwater Medical Center for treatment, but he later succumbed to his wounds and died.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody without incident and the gun used in the shooting was recovered at the scene.

Officials say there were four other juveniles present in the residence at the time of the incident.

Investigation of this incident is still on-going.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of his next-of-kin.