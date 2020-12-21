Still not too late to get homemade holiday gifts

JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s still time to get some homemade last minute holiday gifts in the Four States.

The Joplin Empire Market is holding one more day of shopping on Christmas Eve.

More than two dozen local vendors will be there selling ornaments, glass sculptures, jewelry, bath and body products, handmade items and more.

Organizers say its a way for the community to shop local.

Ivy Hagedorn, Market Coordinator, says, “It’s a great place to find just about anything. You can come in and for yourself grab some lettuce mix and radishes and creamed honey all locally grown. But then you can also come in right now and find a lot of great gifts.”

The free event will run from Noon to 4 P.M. on Thursday at the Joplin Empire Market.