Still looking for the New Year plans? Here’s a list

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Here is a list of events happening in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley for New Year’s Eve.

BENTONVILLE

Crystal Bridges, New Year’s Eve in North Forest Lights – Experience the magic of North Forest Lights, a multi-sensory nighttime light and sound experience in the middle of the museum’s North Forest unlike anything Crystal Bridges has ever presented before. Five distinct installations bring the soul of the forest to life with light, sound, and sensory effects in a captivating, family-friendly experience, with special celebrations to help ring in 2020. Enjoy live music by The Vine Brothers, performances by Sacred Somatics Circus, and art-making activities, including a keepsake paper lantern. Also enjoy a complimentary drink and treat at the food truck, where a full menu + drinks will be available.

The Holler, New Year’s Eve at the Holler – The Holler team is kicking off the new year with one final dance of 2019 on New Year’s Eve. Dj Shortfuze, dancing, drink specials, a small bites menu… and the best part? It’s FREE to attend!

FAYETTEVILLE

George’s Majestic Lounge, Handmade Moments NYE at George’s with Rachel Ammons & Crescent City – We are comin back to our beloved Fayetteville to ring in the New Year in the most proper way possible….with a PARTY!! We are so stoked to play for y’all! The icing on the cake: Crescent City Combo and Rachel Ammons are going to be opening up the night with their super groovin jams. SEE YOU THERE!!!

St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Watch Night Service – Watch Night Service, service will begin at 10:30P.M. as we ring in the New Year with an evening of Praise, Worship, Testimony, and the Word of God.

C4 Nightclub & Lounge, NYE19 80’s 90’s Blast from the past – Let’s combine the great music with the 80’s & 90’s and of course a bit of today. With NYE and ring in 2020 with a Raspberry Beret! Lets party like its 1999 and get the PYT’s out on the dance floor! Feature some Funkytown tunes from our own DJ Ambrosia & from Dallas Texas our Girl, DJ Sno White!!! We will be cooking up some Weird Science behind the bar making the night a Thriller! Dress up and party All Night Long till you have some Sweet Dreams in 2020! Just don’t forget to Wake Me Up Before You Gogo! Get Jack & Diane to Walk Like An Egyptian down to C4 Nightclub & Lounge and rock out to Girls Just Want to Have Fun, and don’t forget about Jesse’s Girl! She is Like a Virgin but loves Love Shack! C4 Nightclub the ONLY place to be!!!

Graduate Fayetteville, New Year’s Eve with Full House at the Graduate – Join us as we ring in 2019 and bring in 2020 with Full House at Graduate Fayetteville! Graduate Fayetteville is offering packages that include room, champagne, and breakfast for two! For tickets, email saxsafe@aol.com

Pinpoint Fayetteville, Beat Bachs presents Blue Masquerade NYE 2019 – The return of a party so legendary that years after it being gone it continues to be talked about, asked for and remembered as one of Fayetteville’s most epic parties. The Blue Masquerade only requires your attendance. If you want to dress fancy in your New Year’s finest, bust out that tux, rock that sequin cocktail dress and be your best self. If you just wanna party, that’s fine too. We will be providing masks for the first 200 people (VIP get deluxe masks) and you know there will be all sorts of surprises throughout the night. We’ve got some of the best DJ’s in NWA lined up to rock the house, because when Beat Bachs throws a party, everyone wants to be there.

FORT SMITH

New Year’s Eve Bash at the Brewery. Ask and you shall receive! We’re bringing back the balloon drop. DJ Lazy E, and complimentary food! This is a free event. Our customers have been so great to us this year we want to thank you by providing free entertainment and free food. If anyone wants to change the laws and allow us to give away free beer that will be up for grabs in the future Until then, let’s have an awesome New Year’s Eve at the brewery!

ROGERS

8th Street Venue, Bringing Back the Roaring 20’s New years Party 2020 – The 20’s are making a comeback! What better way to celebrate this momentous New Year than by dressing up and partying Gatsby-style with Speakeasy Tattoo? Era-appropriate music, live performances, and delicious food from Cooks Culinary, and a casino-themed game area will keep you entertained as we count down to the new year! They say, “how you spend your new years is indicative of how your year will go”, so set the tone for your new year by celebrating with friends and family at a lavish party!

SPRINGDALE

Holiday Inn Springdale & NWA Convention Center, NYE Masquerade 2020 Feat. JukeBoxx Party Band – The New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball will be held from 8:00 p.m. – 1:20 a.m. at the Springdale Holiday Inn and Convention Center featuring NWA’s 90’s party band, Juke Box. Choose between a single or couple package, all tickets include party favors, countdown, champagne toast and a balloon drop at midnight.

VAN BUREN

New Years Eve 2020 Ball Drop on Main. Join us to ring in the New Year for the First New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in Downtown Van Buren, enjoy shopping with local participating merchants in Midnight Madness Sales and our Midnight Madness Market located inside 701 Main Street. Live Music, Food, Vendors, Kids Activities and Much More!!!!! For more information please call 479.922.6862