Steven Thompson sentenced to life behind bars after September trial verdict

JOPLIN, Mo. — The man convicted of shooting his estranged wife and killing her girlfriend will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Today, a judge sentenced Stephen Thompson to life without parole for first degree murder, 50 years each on two counts of armed criminal action and 30 years in prison for first degree domestic assault. Those sentences will run consecutively.

A jury convicted Thompson back on September 23rd on the charges stemming from a shooting on June 10, 2015 in the 4200 Block of West 26th Street, where Thompson shot and killed Carissa Gerard and shot his estranged wife Kristina Thompson.