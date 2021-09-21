Stephen Thompson Trial: Day Two

((JOPLIN, Mo.)) September 21, 2021 10:07 AM: Kristina Thompson was the first person on the stand this morning. She said when Stephen Thompson entered the home where she and Carissa Girard lives, they heard his voice and recognized it immediately. She said the door opened and she heard a gunshot, the bullet hit Girard. The two women escaped out of the window, but weren’t in the clear. Thompson said she climbed the fence and was shot. She felt a “huge blast, hot fire pain.” She fell backwards. She said she saw Girard laying there, and Thompson drug herself to the neighbor’s back door, “holding my guts in.” She banged on their door to get their attention. She spent two and a half months in the hospital and still has gunshot pellets in her body.

To see the recap of day one and learn more about this case, click here.