((JOPLIN, Mo.)) September 22, 2021 10:15 AM: Testimony early this morning shows the night before Stephen Thompson was accused of killing Carissa Girard and shooting Kristina Thompson he checked himself into a local hospital to “get some help.” After his vitals were taken, he was sent out to the waiting room. He then went out to smoke and never came back.

