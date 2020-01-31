Stella Rural Volunteer Fire Dept. Announces Public Hearing Dates to Discuss Tax Proposal

The Stella Rural Volunteer Fire Department scheduled community forum meeting dates to discuss the April 7th tax proposal with fire district voters.

They’re asking voters to support a tax of 30 cents per $100 of assessed value which will cost the average home owner $45 dollars more a year. The fire department is the only fire department in Newton and McDonald County that is funded by membership fees and fundraisers.

Tuesday, February 11th at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 27th at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10th at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14th at 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 19th at 6:30 p.m.

All meetings will take place at the Stella Rural Fire Station #1 located at 74 Rt. D in Rocky Comfort, Mo. Area residents are encouraged to attend. Dinner is provided at the meetings except on Saturday, March 14th.

