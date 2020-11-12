Steadley Elementary honors veterans

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local elementary school goes the extra mile to make sure veterans are celebrated in the community.

Steadley Elementary School is posting photos of veterans on the marquee in front of the school. The pictures displayed are family members of the staff and students at the school. Usually the school would hold an assembly where veterans of the community could speak to the children, but that had to be changed due to the pandemic.

Dr. Tom Barlow, Steadley Elementary Principal, said, “Something not only to instill pride and patriotism in our other students, but also a special sense of pride for the family members of those who were spotlighted.”

Family members of veterans are encouraged to take photos next to the marquee when their veteran pops up. The display will be up until this Sunday.