Staying safe is priority this 4th of July from Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office

KANSAS – The Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office says staying safe this Independence Day should be at the top of everyone’s priorities.

With explosives, comes the risk of injury. Last year, the state saw more than 200 injuries caused by fireworks. But the office believes there were many more not reported. Injuries to the hands are most common, followed by the face and neck area. And more than half of all injuries come on the 4th.

“The number one thing is always have an adult present, a sober adult present, if you are allowing kids to shoot off your fireworks, have a sober adult present to help those children do that. Make sure it’s on level ground, don’t shoot them at cars or put them under cars or things like that.” Wally Roberts, Chief of Investigations, Kansas Fire Marshal

The office says to not hold fireworks and to be extra careful when using hot fireworks like sparklers.