“Stay on trails” warning after teen falls from Devil’s Den cliff

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — After a teen falls several feet while free-climbing at devil’s den state park, staff has a warning for you; stay on the path.
This reminder comes after a 19-year-old fell Sunday while climbing a cliff near the Yellow Rock trail. Devil’s Den Assistant Superintendent Tim Scott said the man went off the marked trail to free-climb when some rocks gave way. He fell roughly 30ft and hit his head. He was rescued and airlifted to a local hospital after nearby hikers heard him screaming. He is expected to be okay.
Scott said by getting off the trail and free climbing the man violated several rules. Free climbing and rappelling are not permitted in Devil’s Den. The trails are also marked by a white diamond for a reason, so visitors can stay on track and stay safe.
”You always stay on the trail, getting off the trail can cause damage to the resource and potentially to yourself so they are there to protect you,” said Scott.
It’s always good to let people know where you are hiking and when you expect to be back. As an extra precaution when hitting the trails bring a partner along.
Those who violate state park rules can be fined by law enforcement. At this time it is not clear if the teen will be cited.