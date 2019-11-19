“Stay on trails” warning after teen falls from Devil’s Den cliff

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — After a teen falls several feet while free-climbing at devil’s den state park, staff has a warning for you; stay on the path.

​​This reminder comes after a 19-year-old fell Sunday while climbing a cliff near the Yellow Rock trail. ​​Devil’s Den Assistant Superintendent Tim Scott said the man went off the marked trail to free-climb when some rocks gave way. ​​He fell roughly 30ft and hit his head. ​​He was rescued and airlifted to a local hospital after nearby hikers heard him screaming. He is expected to be okay.

​​Scott said by getting off the trail and free climbing the man violated several rules. ​​Free climbing and rappelling are not permitted in Devil’s Den. The trails are also marked by a white diamond for a reason, so visitors can stay on track and stay safe.

​​”You always stay on the trail, getting off the trail can cause damage to the resource and potentially to yourself so they are there to protect you,” ​​said Scott.

It’s always good to let people know where you are hiking and when you expect to be back. As an extra precaution when hitting the trails bring a partner along. ​​

Those who violate state park rules can be fined by law enforcement. At this time it is not clear if the teen will be cited.