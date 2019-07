Wildcat Glades Friends group says “Sadly, someone decided to “re-home” our one of a kind Wingspan Feature this past weekend. Whoever it was, decided they needed the poles too!

We are saddened and disturbed at this event. If you have seen it, or you see someone trying to hang it in their living room, man cave, or she shed, please contact Newton County Sheriff’s Department. To encourage the return of our beloved bird, we are offering a $250 reward.”