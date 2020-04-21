Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Tonganoxie man

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Tonganoxie Police Department requested the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Tonganoxie man Monday.

The whereabouts of Brian Harris Clark, 72, are unknown, and authorities are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate him. Clark may have last been in the southern part of Kansas. It is possible he is headed to Oklahoma or Texas.

If anyone sees Clark or his vehicle, or has any information about his whereabouts, they are asked to immediately call the Tonganoxie Police Department at 913-369-3754, or Leavenworth County Communications at 913-682-5724.