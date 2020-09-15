State Senator to file legislation making attacks on law enforcement officers a hate crime

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, plans to file legislation later this fall that will classify any targeted assault or threat to a law enforcement officer, first responder, national guardsman or military service member as a hate crime.

Under current state statute, malicious crimes with specific intent to incite or produce imminent violence directed against a person based on race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin or disability are prohibited.

“After the events this weekend in California – and the terrible attack on our police officers in Tulsa earlier this summer – it’s more important than ever to protect our law enforcement officers and the individuals putting their lives on the line to protect our safety,” Murdock said. “With the hatred and unrest in this country, we must classify these careers as a protected class. Attacks against our peace officers are absolutely a hate crime because they are targeted based on their profession.”

Measures for the 2021 legislative session can begin to be filed on November 15th ahead of the January 21st bill introduction deadline. The 2021 legislative session will begin on February 1st.