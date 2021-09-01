State Senator Eric Burlison joins Missouri congressional race

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. — Another state lawmaker is entering the race to replace Congressman Billy Long.

State Senator Eric Burlison of Battlefield plans to file for the 7th district congressional race.

He’s worked in the healthcare industry, also as a tax consultant and investment advisor. Burlison says his goal if elected is to help change the direction the country is headed, and especially reducing federal spending.

“We have Congress who cannot control their spending habits, and it’s, it’s impacting all of our lives, when, when you go to the pump. When you go to buy daily items at the grocery store and you can barely afford it,” said MO. Sen. Eric Burlison, (R)

Burlison is the latest candidate to announce in the race, along with State Senator Mike Moon, Springfield Dr. Sam Alexander, and Derral Reynolds.