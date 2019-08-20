State sees over 2,000 medical marijuana facility applications

MISSOURI —The period for Missourians to submit a medical marijuana facility application is over and the state is reporting more than 2100 submissions. The period ended Monday at 4:30 in the afternoon, which was an extended deadline.

The Department of Health and Senior Services received 1,200 of those applications in just the last three days and 800 of those were in the final 24 hours.

The requests are for a license to operate a facility for cultivation, dispensing, manufacturing, testing or transportation. A breakdown of the locations and types of facilities applied for will be released soon.

A third-party will go over the applications to determine who qualifies. The department will then license a total of about 350 facilities.