State representative works to honor fallen soldier

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A state representative is recognizing one of the nation’s fallen heroes.

Who was Christopher Marion? Marion was a graduate form McDonald County High School in 2005. Shortly after graduating he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division and was deployed in Iraq. While patrolling he was killed when his Humvee was blown up by a roadside bomb.

Dirk Deaton State Representative, said, “I can think of no one who would be greater who would be more worthy of such an honor than to have the highway named here in front of his high school all the way proceeding to Pineville which was his hometown so I think it’s the right thing to do.”

Dirk Deaton is sponsoring a bill to rename a portion of U.S. Business Highway 71 in McDonald County. He’d like to see it named the Army PFC Christopher Lee Marion Memorial Highway.”

“He’s still having an impact on the community today and I think nothings more inductive of that us being here today continuing to find ways to honor his memory like having the highway named in his honor. It’s the right thing to do, and that’s why I’m doing it and so as far as the right thing to do that’s what I wanna do so that makes me feel good, but it’s really not about me. It’s about Chris Marion, it’s about his family, it’s about honoring him.

The community is in full support of changing the name of the highway

Ray Villa Patriot Guard Riders Member, said, “I think that an awesome and I think it’s a long time coming and I really appreciate Dirk getting this done.”

Ray Villa is a member of the Patriot Guard Riders. Their purpose is to shield the families of fallen heroes from those that would disrupt the services of their loved ones.

“One thing that’s really great for our organization is we didn’t even have Patriot Guard riders in Southwest Missouri, there was no riders. When Chris’s passing we heard on the news that the Westboro Baptist Church was coming here to Anderson to protest his funeral and I told my wife, ‘I said I don’t know what’s going to happen, but there not gonna protest any young heroes you know funerals as long as I’m living.”

Since then he dedicated his motorcycle to honor the fallen solider to keep his memory alive.

“My wife bought me a motorcycle for my birthday and I thought well Chris was a big impact of me joining in that and I thought well I wanted to fix my bike up and I thought well what better thing to honor a young hero like Chris.”

Deaton’s legislation will be considered by the Missouri General Assembly when it officially convenes for the 2021 legislative session on January 6.

Marion was involved with the JROTC while in high school and each October the JROTC program sets aside a day to remember Marion, his life, his dedication, and his sacrifice.