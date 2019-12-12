State reports breaks down Joplin school spending, numbers around the state

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Education and Secondary Education releases how much school districts are spending per-student.

The report shows the Joplin school district averages a little more than $8,000 per school with all district costs factored in.

But building to building, the numbers range from $4,600 per pupil at Kelsey Norman Elementary School to a high of $7,500 at West Central.

Education leaders point out those costs vary depending on the individual needs of students at the school, what programs are based there … to the salaries of teachers and staff.

The state report has numbers for every district in the state; you can see those by clicking here.