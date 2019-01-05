State Rep. Cody Smith shares his thoughts on his new role

State representative Cody Smith says he's looking forward to the challenges his new role in the legislature will bring.

Smith was named as chairman of the Missouri House Budget Committee late last month, after former chairman Scott Fitzpatrick resigned to take the job of state treasurer. As chairman of the budget committee, Smith will work with the Senate Budget Committee and the governor's office to craft the state's roughly $28 billion dollar budget. Smith says while it was a goal of his to become chairman, especially since being named vice chair of the committee this past summer, he never thought it would happen this quickly.

"It's something that I would have been working towards ultimately, and hoping for after Scott Fitzpatrick had termed out of the House, which would have been after this next term, but, again, nothing that I could have expected to happen this quickly,” says St. Rep. Cody Smith.

Along with serving as chair of the budget committee, Smith will also continue to represent the 163rd District as state representative. The legislature returns to session next Wednesday, January 9th.