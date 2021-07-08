State quilts are being made to celebrate the Bicentennial in Missouri

MINDENMINES, MO – Missouri state parks are celebrating the upcoming Bicentennial in the state of Missouri.

Staff members and volunteers from a number of parks across the state have created two quilts.

Patches on each of them represent each of Missouri’s 91 parks.

Those quilts will be on display tomorrow and Saturday at the Prairie State Park in Mindenmines.

From there, they’ll head to the Harry S. Truman Birthplace in Lamar, where they will be on display next weekend.

Missouri’s 200th birthday is on August 10th.