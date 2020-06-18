State project to help low income residents beat the heat gets financial boost

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A state project to help low income residents beat the heat is getting a financial boost.
The Missouri Department of Social Services is releasing an extra $600,000 to help Southwest Missouri residents pay home cooling bills.
That’s on top of normal funding dedicated earlier in the year.
To qualify, you must have less than $3,000 in the bank or investments, an income of less than 135% of the federal poverty level, And be a legal resident.
Funding for the Joplin office focuses on Jasper, Newton, Barton and McDonald Counties.
You can apply via the link below.
https://dss.mo.gov/fsd/formsmanual/EA-1-Application-for-the-Low-Income-Home-Energy-Assistance-Program.pdf