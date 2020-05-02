State parks offer the chance to go outside and learn a little history along the way

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — As businesses begin to open back up, many state parks also offer the chance to go outside and learn a little history along the way.

The Osage Village State Historic Site in Vernon County provides the opportunity to learn some history of the Osage Indians through a walking trail.

The site also contains outdoor exhibits to help visualize the village and what everyday life used to be like for the Native Americans.

Not only is it a great place for kids, but it also presents another way to enjoy the weather outside.

Beth Bazal, Osage Indian Village Historic Site Manager, said, “This site has actually got a little bit of both. You get the nature side of it because it is–we got a hundred acres here at the state park. And you can also learn the history of the site with the Osage Indians being here in the early 1700’s.”

There’s other sites in the area as well like the Bushwhacker Museum that have displays of artifacts of the Osage Tribe.