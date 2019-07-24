State of Oklahoma sees boost in revenue after changing alcohol law

by: Autumn Bracey

OKLAHOMA – Oklahoma is seeing the payoff from the alcohol industry after a law change last year.

The Alcoholic Beverage Law Enforcement Commission or ABLE, says the state has seen about $13.7 million in tax revenue.

That compared to 2018 when the commission reported about $9.5 million or 2017 when they saw $7.5 million.

The rise in revenue is directly related to certain businesses being able to sell beer and wine with a higher alcohol content.

Most of that funding will go towards Oklahoma’s general revenue fund.

