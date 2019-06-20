State of Oklahoma launches Fishing Trail website

OKLAHOMA —

One of Oklahoma’s biggest tourist attractions, fishing, is getting some emphasis from the capitol.

Nearly $2 billion is spent on the fishing industry in the Sooner State, something Lt. Governor Matt Pinnel is working to promote. A website highlighting the many lakes and fishing locations as well as species has been launched to help. The state is divided into six regions, residents can find boat launches, restaurants and stores for fishing gear. And in Northeast Oklahoma, it’s all about Grand Lake.

“We’ve had the Bass Master Classic here on Grand Lake two times and then numerous other big tournament trails. If you are from here or you follow that you realize what a great lake Grand Lake is but if you are not then this is just a great way to promote our area.” State Rep. Josh West, Oklahoma District 5

West adds in the future, the state may look at adding more businesses to promote on the fishing trail list.