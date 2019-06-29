State of Missouri now accepting applications for patients wanting to treat with medical marijuana

MISSOURI —

The State of Missouri is now officially accepting applications for patient’s wanting to treat certain conditions with medical marijuana.

The Department of Health and Senior Services is only accepting the form online, which asks a series of questions about the patient and his or her medical condition.

The application also requires a physician certification form showing the patient meets state guidelines.

Go to https://health.mo.gov/safety/medical-marijuana/how-to-apply-pi.php for the online application.