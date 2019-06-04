State of Kansas in Top 10 for number of deaths on rural roads

KANSAS (KSNT) - A new report shows the State of Kansas ranks in the top ten for the amount of deaths on rural roads.

"The report shows rural roads are nearly three times as deadly as Kansas interstates," says Lt. Adam Winters, KS Highway Patrol.

That's based on percentages. TRIP, a national transportation research group, says for every 100 million miles cars travel on rural roads, Kansas averages about two and half deaths, while it's under one death for interstate travel.

The Kansas Highway Patrol covers every stretch of road in the state. Lieutenant Adam Winters says there are a variety of factors that can contribute to those numbers.

"Not speeding on those rural highways, I know it's really easy to do sometimes, make sure they're watching the crossroads as they come up to them for other vehicles that are approaching the highway, and just making sure they're being cognizant of other vehicles that are on the highway as well as they're approaching them," says Lt. Winters.

Winters says the roads in rural areas could be gravel or dirt, he says you should adjust your driving. And animals, especially deer could be a more common sight.

"We see people that will swerve to avoid the animal and that typically makes that collision a lot work than it would be if they just ran into the animal," says Lt. Winters.

KHP says above all, make sure to buckle up every time.

