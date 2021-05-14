State of Community Luncheon – Miami

MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted their first state of the community luncheon today.

Many community leaders including Mayor Bless Parker, City Manager Bo Reese, inter-tribal council Chief Ethel Cook, and more all attended.

They all came to eat and talked about the current status, and future plans for the Miami area. Including infrastructure, cleaning up the town, jobs and more. Director of Chamber Operations, Cindey Morris says she’s happy with the turn out.

Cindey Morris – Director of Chamber Operations:

“For this to be our first annual state of the community event, it went exceedingly well. Our numbers were great, it’s really the second event we’ve had in place for 2021, so it was really great to have our people out.”

Charlotte Howe – CEO and President of Miami Area Economic Development Service:

“Long term, we got to remember to focus not just on the short term problems we’re having, but the long term problems as well. We have to teach these kids in K-12 good work. If you don’t want to go to college we have great jobs for you right here.”

Howe adds that she’s been working with H.R. Directors for the last month to help find jobs.