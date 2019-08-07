State matching funds program could help Jasper County complete more road work projects

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Jasper County leaders are looking at a program that could boost the number of road work projects around the county.

The 2020 state budget has $50 million earmarked as a cost share for local construction projects. Road and bridge work approved in the effort would qualify for up to 50 percent funding from the effort. Jasper County has a long list of sites awaiting work and is hoping this could help pay for some of those.

“But at least you know what bridges need attention. So anytime you can get to that list quicker and remove those projects, that’s, that would be great for us.” Darieus Adams, Jasper Co. Commissioner

Cities and counties must apply for the state matching funds by October 1st.