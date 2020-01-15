State Library of Kansas launches app to help citizens understand legislature

TOPEKA, Ks. — New app wants to help answer your questions about the Kansas legislature.

Kansas lawmakers are back in Topeka for the start of the 2020 legislative session.

Hundreds of bills will make their way through a complex legislative process.

For us at home, following those issues can be confusing, but there’s an app for that.

The State Library of Kansas has experts available to help you follow a bill, contact a legislator, and learn how the legislative process works.

Cindy Roupe said, “Who their legislator is and how to get in touch with them. And then later on as more bills are introduced, then there is more legislative action, they might want to know when a hearing is being held on an issue or a bill they’re interested in.”

For those who don’t want to download the app, you can still contact the library through their telephone hotline, text message, or by going to their website.