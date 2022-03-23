JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Members of the Ways and Means Committee of Missouri’s House of Representatives are scheduled to discuss several bills that would make diapers and feminine hygiene products more affordable in the state Wednesday.

House Bill 1679, sponsored by Kansas City area Representative Mark Sharp, and House Bill 2859, sponsored by Rep. Dottie Bailey of the St. Louis area, are similar and would exempt the purchase of diapers from sales tax.

House Bill 2272 was sponsored by Rep. Rasheen Aldridge of St. Louis and is a bit different. It would still tax diapers but would reduce the tax.

This bill also mentions feminine hygiene products. It would make the state sales and use tax rate on retail sales of feminine hygiene products and diapers equal to the state sales tax rate on food in the state of Missouri.

The House Ways and Means Committee also discussed House Bill 1766, which would provide a sales tax exemption for prescription eyeglasses and contact lenses as well as House Bill 2637, asking for an exemption on solar energy materials.