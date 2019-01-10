State Historical Society holds photograph contest to prep for Missouri's bicentennial

The bicentennial of the Show Me State is coming up in 2021.

THe State Historical Society is looking for a few good pictures to capture the essence of life in Missouri. Michael Sweeney says there will be a limited number of photographs chosen for that purpose. And he says the winners will have their works displayed all over Missouri during a two year period.

"So we're looking for professionals and amateurs to submit photographs for that project, again, the idea that by the end of 2019, that we'll be able to come to 200 images that we're gonna tour around the state for two years,” says Michael Sweeney, Missouri Bicentennial Coordinator.

For more information on submitting pictures for the "My Missouri 2021” photograph project, you can follow the link we’ve provided here.