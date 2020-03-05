State funding to help address Center Creek flooding

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Tens of thousands of dollars in state funding will help a local city address a creek prone to flooding.

Carl Junction plans to make repairs on Center Creek where past flooding caused erosion to the creek bank.

The site is in Center Creek Park, an area that’s seen repeated flooding in recent years.

The project is expected to cost $120,000, with half the cost covered by the state grant.

Tony Moehr, Jasper County Health Director, said, “This was pretty common in the past and was an annual thing. But for the past several years there had been no funding and so they just started this again.”

The most recent damage to Center Creek took place nearly a year ago, during flooding in May of 2019.