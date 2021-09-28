State Farm’s Pineville branch celebrates 100 years of service

PINEVILLE, Mo. — One insurance company is celebrating decades of service, and an area branch is commemorating it.

State Farm has been serving communities around the country for 100 years.

To recognize this great feat, the Pineville branch celebrated with a pizza party…Inviting all who use their service for a free slice.

The branch is also gathering 100 videos and stories of “good deeds” for 100 years years of service.

“We’re just super proud to of been serving communities for 100 years, meeting people where they are and helping them protect them against the risks of everyday life,” said Sean Crider, State Farm Agent.

The branch will continue to celebrate State Farm’s birthday this Thursday with free muffins for those who want to stop by.

If you have a video or story of good deeds in your community, and would like to share them with the Pineville branch, click here.