State changing coronavirus testing strategy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The state is increasing its number of testing sites and the types of testing methods that are used.

Sites include the state labs, commercial labs, local county health offices and health centers. Soon the state will have a mobile van that will drive to highly infected areas to conduct tests and collect results.

“KDHE will support and assist with the local health department coordinated drive-thru testing sites, mobile laboratory support, or mobile collection support to provide the most efficient testing strategy for their needs,” Governor Laura Kelly said.

Both coronavirus tests and antibodies tests that determine if you have had COVID-19 specifically are available in Kansas.

Officials said the state finally has enough testing kits to meet their goal of 60,000 tests a month until the end of the year, or two percent of the population each month.

The federal government will be providing additional supplies to keep testing high.

“Testing is where the work starts, contact tracing is really where the work is, that’s the detective work,” Secretary of Health and Environment Lee Norman said. “With broader testing strategy like this and geographic dispersal of the testing possibilities, it’s earlier case identification, early contract tracing, and then earlier action.”

The state currently has about 20 testing sites, that number could increase to as many as 40 in the near future.

You can view the whole strategy here and see a new map of the testing sites in the state here.