State auditor report shows Missouri leaders abiding by Hancock Amendment

MISSOURI –

A state compliance check shows Missouri leaders are abiding by the limits in the Hancock Amendment.

A report from the state auditor shows that state revenue falls nearly $4 billion below the maximum threshold, this year set at $14.9 billion.

The Hancock Amendment restricts increases to taxes and fees and also limits how much personal income can be used to fund state operations.

The state has been in compliance for the past two decades, and has not exceeded the Hancock Amendment limit since 1999.