State Attorney Generals warn about price gouging

FOUR STATE AREA — Missouri and Kansas’ Attorney Generals are warning the public about potential price gouging.

As medical supplies become more constrained, hospitals and other health care providers may need to work outside of their normal supply channels.

They’ll have to get items like personal protective equipment, like masks as quick as possible.

There aren’t any complaints or instances of medical supply chain price gouging yet.

Both Attorney Generals advise, if you think you’re seeing gouging, file a complaint at either the Kansas or Missouri Attorney General’s website.