Starr murder trial date moved back

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Jasper County murder trial date is moved back.

32 year old Lafayette Starr of Springfield was supposed to go to court in just a couple of weeks – but that has now been continued to next Summer.

He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Authorities allege Starr shot two men in a field near Sarcoxie in the Summer of 2017.

21 year old Gage Williams survived his injuries, but 21 year old Tayler Anderson passed away.

The new trial is set for July 13th.