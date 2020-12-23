Starbucks helps the Salvation Army

JOPLIN, Mo. — One coffee chain is dropping the beans to help an organization give back to people in need.

Starbucks managers are helping the Salvation Army prep for their Christmas dinner and distribution for Christmas boxes. The managers helped by cutting ham and breaking them down into food boxes to hand out on Friday.

Charlie Brown – Starbucks Manager, said, “You have to make time to give back to your community, and Starbucks is a great company, they always give back to the community, and I’m glad to be apart of it.”

The Salvation Army will be serving their Christmas meals on Christmas day from 11:30 a.m. to one p.m.