Star Pups at Starbucks raises awareness for shelter pets

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin residents spend their Saturday morning petting dogs and sipping coffee.

The Joplin Humane Society held a Star Pups at Starbucks event Saturday in Joplin.

Adoptable dogs were available outside the coffee shop to pet and learn more about the adoption process.

This event is all about raising awareness for shelter pets and learning more about the Humane Society’s programs.

Delaney Ryan, Joplin Humane Society volunteer, says, “We’re also here to promote Shelter Pals Reading Program which is where kids can read to dogs which is a great thing for both of them. And then we’re also pushing our spay and neuter clinic which is very reduced pricing in spaying and neutering which is very needed but also very overlooked.”

Humane Society volunteers also took cash donations during the event.