Stapleton Elementary students holding canned food drive for Watered Gardens

JOPLIN, Mo. — Students at Stapleton Elementary in Joplin are making an impact.

Fifth graders on the school’s “Soar Team” are leading a campaign where they’re collecting canned food and nonperishables for “Watered Gardens.” and, students in all grades have been invited to take part.

“It’s very nice for the whole entire school to help out…and I feel that its a good way for everybody in the school to learn how to serve the community. So they can feel like they are helping out in a way,” said Emily Robertson, 5th Grader.

“I think all of us love helping people, that’s why we are on here and we are happy doing it,” said Annelise Casey, 5th Grader.

The grade that collects the most items will be rewarded with a doughnut party.