Standoff with police in NEWTON COUNTY

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local man is in custody Saturday night after a standoff with police.

Just before 9 A.M. the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received information that a wanted man was at an apartment in the 2600 block of east 34th street in Joplin.

Officers were looking for a male suspect involved in a shooting around 7 A.M. at 11319 Hwy FF where a victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

Just before 1 P.M. Newton County’s special response team was able to locate the suspect 20-year-old Jacob Davis in the ceiling area of the apartment and take him into custody.

Charges are unknown at this time.