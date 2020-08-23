Standoff with police in NEWTON COUNTY

News

by: Deja Bickham

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local man is in custody Saturday night after a standoff with police.

Just before 9 A.M. the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received information that a wanted man was at an apartment in the 2600 block of east 34th street in Joplin.

Officers were looking for a male suspect involved in a shooting around 7 A.M. at 11319 Hwy FF where a victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

Just before 1 P.M. Newton County’s special response team was able to locate the suspect 20-year-old Jacob Davis in the ceiling area of the apartment and take him into custody.

Charges are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories