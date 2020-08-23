Standing up to Human Trafficking locally

JOPLIN, Mo. — Numerous marches and demonstrations against human trafficking are taking place across the country Saturday.

There were two events held today in Joplin to bring awareness to child trafficking.

The first event was organized by a group called a lion’s heart in front of City Hall in Downtown Joplin.

Organizers say their goal is to hold city leaders accountable for human and child trafficking happening locally.

Felicia Vantrease, Founder, A Lion’s Heart, says, “Well we’re focusing predominantly on children. So, right now in Missouri there 472 missing children alone and 800,000 children alone, documented, that’s not even including undocumented children go missing every single year in our nation alone.”

Kristin Arteaga, Founder, A Lion’s Heart, says, ” Noone’s paying attention, noone’s like looking out for kids. Noone’s aware that it happens right here, even in small towns, in big towns. It doesn’t have to be New York City, it can be Joplin, Missouri.”

A freedom for the Children Awareness Walk was held Saturday afternoon at Cunningham Park by a group called operation T-Pear Squared.

Demonstrators started by holding signs at the park’s entrance followed by a march from the park to 20th street.

Blue flags lined the route of the march–because the color blue is internationally symbolic of Human Trafficking Awareness

The group also collected donations to support the R.I.S.E. Coalition.

Amber Arnold, Operation T-P.E.A.R. Squared, says, “With a community that’s really aware of these issues, it will effect things on a national level, eventually. We’ll be known as a safe community. A place where predators know they can’t target and we just want to keep our children safe.”

T-Pear Squared was able to raise $60 for the R.I.S.E. Coalition.

Both groups say the time is now to raise awareness and let everyone know that they have the opportunity to speak out on this important issue.