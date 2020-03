MONETT, Mo. — A stand-off in Monett is still in progress after an attempt to serve a fedearl warrant.

The stand-off is happening near Broadway and Eighth Street.

The U.S. Marshals, Highway Patrol, and Monett Police Department are using gas to force the suspect out, and sent camera’s in to investigate.

At this time they are still waiting to see if they can peacefully bring the suspect out of the house.

This is an developing story and we will keep you updated.