Stables Casino to reopen May 25th

MIAMI, Okla. (KSNF/KODE) — The first casino in the immediate Four State area has announced its reopening date.
Stables Casino in Miami will reopen Monday, May 25th at 9:00am.
Employees and vendors will be required to wear masks. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
The casino made the announcement via social media today:
UPDATE: New Reopening Date – Monday, May 25th at 9AM
Beginning Monday, May 25th – Our new hours of operation will be 9am-2:30am daily.
The safety and health of our guests, employees, and vendors is our primary concern. As such, all employees and vendors will be required to wear face masks when in the Stables Casino.
We also recommend that all guests wear a mask and practice social distancing while in The Stables. To help our guests comply, we will be providing masks, disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizer to our customers free of charge as long as our supply allows.
Upon reopening, we ask that everyone cooperate with us and each other to ensure that we ALL stay healthy and safe.
Thank you for the continued support and positive messages! We can’t WAIT to see you again!Stables Casino Facebook Page