St. Peter live streams Easter Sunday church service

JOPLIN, Mo. — For the first time ever, four state residents couldn’t spend Easter Sunday in their house of worship.

But while they couldn’t be there in person, they could worship in the virtual world.

St. Peter, the Apostle Catholic Church in Joplin has been live steaming their Sunday mass to the masses for a few weeks.

Rylee Hartwell is a parishioner at the church and has been using the latest technology to stream services, including last night’s Easter vigil.

This isn’t the first time in the history of Christianity that it wasn’t safe to worship together in person.

Father J. Friedel, Pastor, St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church, says, “Been through times of plague in the past, and we had to adjust then, and there were times then when they told everybody to stay out of churches, stay home, stay away from each other, and eventually we came to a new normal and we were ok, and it’s the same way it’s going to be here.”

Rylee Hartwell, St. Peter’s Parishioner, adds, “I’m doing this because this is a way that I personally can be able to bring the church to people, and this is just another way that we’re called as individuals to be able to do that.”

In case you want to see a recording of Sunday’s mass, you can can do so by going to St. Peter’s Facebook page.