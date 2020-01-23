St. Paul’s United Methodist donates $60,000 to local charities

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area house of worship presents checks to two area not for profit organizations.

Members of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Joplin were challenged this past holiday season.

Lead Pastor Aaron Brown asked church members to donate as much money for charities as they were going to spend on Christmas gifts.

And today, the money from that collection was split in half and presented to the two worthy organizations.

Aaron Brown, Lead Pastor, Saint Paul’s United Methodist, said, “So the two places we were going to give that offering were to Ascent Recovery Residences and The Rock, which is their recovery outreach community which they’re just opening and to Rapha International.”

Rapha International is an organization that works to battle human trafficking.

In all, Brown says members of his congregation donated a total of $61,000.