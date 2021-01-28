St. Paul’s UMC donates over $26,000 to area charity

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area church is doing a lot more for an area organization than just donating money.

Volunteers with Jasper County C.A.S.A. or Court Appointed Special Advocates gathered with members of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Joplin for a check presentation. Parishioners raised more than $26,000 for C.A.S.A. through their give a gift, change a life program this past Christmas. That program challenges church members to spend as much on a charity each holiday season as they do on gifts for their friends and families. That offering is taken up on Christmas and presented to the organization a few weeks later.

Debi Koelkebeck, Ex. Director, Jasper County CASA, said, “Totally let us take off into 2021 with out training classes, which we’re seeing our number go up, so we’re very happy about that and be able to train and swear in uh more advocates this year than we did in 2020, and this money is definitely what we need to help us be able to do that.”

Trey Laveroni, Faith Formation Pastor, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, said, “CASA’s something many of our community members uh participate in as volunteers and is something that ever since this began, we’ve been a part in encouraging and sending people to volunteer for.”

Koelkebeck says C.A.S.A. has 60 volunteers advocating for 120 children in the court system in Jasper County. She hopes the donation will allow them to double their amount of volunteers.

If you want to learn more about the program, follow the link below.

www.jascocasa.org