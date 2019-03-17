JOPLIN, MO - Part of downtown Joplin was filled with runners getting into the St. Patrick's Day spirit.

This morning was the 4th annual St. Patrick's Day 15k, 5k, and Lil Leprechaun run hosted by Starlit Running Company. The route for this run started on Ffth and Main and weaved through much of the city including parts of Frisco Trail, Landreth Park and along Broadway Street.This event has grown over the years.Nearly five hundred participants were decked out green and other st. Patrick's day attire.

"It is all about having fun. It's a st.Patrick's day run. You will see tutus kilts. And then, i mean, it brings out the Irish in everybody. " says finish line coordinator

Starlit Running Company will be hosting their next run, Cnco De Mayo 5k & Margarita Mile, on May 4th.